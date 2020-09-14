Nutrien Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.8% Upside

Nutrien Ltd. found using ticker (NTR) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 68 and 50 and has a mean target at 58.28. Now with the previous closing price of 38.13 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 52.8%. The 50 day MA is 36.89 and the 200 day moving average is 34.78. The market capitalisation for the company is $22,711m. Find out more information at: http://www.nutrien.com

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

