Nutrien Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.8% Upside

Nutrien Ltd. with ticker code (NTR) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 68 and 50 and has a mean target at 58.28. Given that the stocks previous close was at 40.82 this would imply there is a potential upside of 42.8%. The day 50 moving average is 37.96 while the 200 day moving average is 34.78. The company has a market capitalisation of $23,647m. Visit the company website at: http://www.nutrien.com

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

