Nustar Energy L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.0% Upside

Nustar Energy L.P. with ticker code (NS) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 15 with a mean TP of 19.5. Now with the previous closing price of 16.95 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.0%. The 50 day MA is 18.42 while the 200 day moving average is 17.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,876m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.nustarenergy.com

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment owns terminal and storage facilities, which offer storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and other liquids. This segment also provides pilotage, tug assistance, line handling, launch, emergency response, and other ship services. The Fuels Marketing segment is involved in bunkering operations in the Gulf Coast; blending operations; and purchase of petroleum products for resale. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 3,205 miles of refined product pipelines and 2,205 miles of crude oil pipelines in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, and New Mexico; a 2,050-mile refined product pipeline originating in southern Kansas and terminating at Jamestown, North Dakota; a 450-mile refined product pipeline originating at Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Mandan, North Dakota refinery and terminating in Minneapolis, Minnesota; a 2,000 mile anhydrous ammonia pipeline; and 38 terminal and storage facilities, which offer approximately 59.0 million barrels of storage capacity. NuStar Energy L.P. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.