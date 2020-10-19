Nustar Energy L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.0% Upside

Nustar Energy L.P. found using ticker (NS) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 16. With the stocks previous close at 11.35 this would imply there is a potential upside of 41.0%. The 50 day MA is 11.61 while the 200 day moving average is 13.15. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,220m. Company Website: http://www.nustarenergy.com

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment owns terminal and storage facilities, which offer storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, and other liquids. This segment also provides pilotage, tug assistance, line handling, launch, emergency response, and other ship services. The Fuels Marketing segment is involved in bunkering operations in the Gulf Coast; blending operations; and purchase of petroleum products for resale. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 3,205 miles of refined product pipelines and 2,155 miles of crude oil pipelines in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, and New Mexico; a 2,150-mile refined product pipeline originating in southern Kansas and terminating at Jamestown, North Dakota; a 450-mile refined product pipeline originating at Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Mandan, North Dakota refinery and terminating in Minneapolis, Minnesota; 2,000 miles of anhydrous ammonia pipelines; and 40 terminal and storage facilities, which offer approximately 61.3 million barrels of storage capacity. NuStar Energy L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

