Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. found using ticker (NUS) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43 and 38 calculating the mean target price we have 40.25. Now with the previous closing price of 39.74 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.3%. The 50 day MA is 42.38 while the 200 day moving average is 41.32. The market cap for the company is $1,958m. Company Website: https://www.nuskin.com

The potential market cap would be $1,983m based on the market concensus.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products. The company also provides wellness products, such as ageLOC Meta, LifePak nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management system, and Beauty Focus Collagen+. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. The company sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands through retail stores, website, digital platforms, and independent direct sellers and marketers, as well as a service center. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

