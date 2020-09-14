Nu Skin Enterprises – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.7% Upside

Nu Skin Enterprises found using ticker (NUS) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 65 and 48 calculating the mean target price we have 55.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 50.85 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.7%. The 50 day MA is 47.21 and the 200 day MA is 35.45. The company has a market cap of $2,599m. Visit the company website at: http://www.nuskin.com

Nu Skin Enterprises develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. It sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands. The company promotes and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

