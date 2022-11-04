Nu Skin Enterprises – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.6% Upside

Nu Skin Enterprises with ticker code (NUS) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 39 calculating the mean target price we have 40.25. With the stocks previous close at 36.71 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 37.51 and the 200 moving average now moves to 44.1. The market cap for the company is $1,602m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.nuskin.com

The potential market cap would be $1,756m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Nu Skin Enterprises develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, LifePak nutritional supplements, ageLOC Meta nutritional supplements, and Beauty Focus Collagen+ skin care supplements, as well as other weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. It sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands. The company promotes and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.