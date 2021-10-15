Nu Skin Enterprises – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.1% Upside

Nu Skin Enterprises found using ticker (NUS) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 43 calculating the average target price we see 54.2. Now with the previous closing price of 40.71 this would imply there is a potential upside of 33.1%. The 50 day MA is 44.3 and the 200 day MA is 52.88. The company has a market cap of $2,069m. Visit the company website at: http://www.nuskin.com

Nu Skin Enterprises develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. It sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands. The company promotes and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.