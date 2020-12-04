Twitter
Nu Skin Enterprises – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Nu Skin Enterprises found using ticker (NUS) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80 and 55 and has a mean target at 63.29. With the stocks previous close at 50.87 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 51.99 and the 200 day moving average is 46.92. The market cap for the company is $2,621m. Visit the company website at: http://www.nuskin.com

Nu Skin Enterprises develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. It sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands. The company promotes and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

