Nu Skin Enterprises – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Nu Skin Enterprises with ticker code (NUS) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 45 calculating the average target price we see 51.6. Now with the previous closing price of 44.39 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.2%. The day 50 moving average is 44.89 and the 200 day MA is 46.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,194m. Visit the company website at: https://www.nuskin.com

The potential market cap would be $2,550m based on the market concensus.

Nu Skin Enterprises develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, LifePak nutritional supplements, ageLOC Meta nutritional supplements, and Beauty Focus Collagen+ skin care supplements, as well as other weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. It sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands. The company promotes and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

