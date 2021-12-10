Twitter
Nu Skin Enterprises – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Nu Skin Enterprises found using ticker (NUS) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 47 calculating the average target price we see 53.4. With the stocks previous close at 46.19 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.6%. The 50 day MA is 42.83 and the 200 day moving average is 50.96. The market cap for the company is $2,291m. Find out more information at: https://www.nuskin.com

Nu Skin Enterprises develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. It sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands. The company promotes and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

