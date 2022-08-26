Nu Skin Enterprises – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.1% Upside

Nu Skin Enterprises found using ticker (NUS) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 52 and 40 with a mean TP of 47. Given that the stocks previous close was at 42.32 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.1%. The 50 day MA is 43.97 and the 200 day moving average is 46.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,188m. Find out more information at: https://www.nuskin.com

The potential market cap would be $2,429m based on the market concensus.

Nu Skin Enterprises develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, LifePak nutritional supplements, ageLOC Meta nutritional supplements, and Beauty Focus Collagen+ skin care supplements, as well as other weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. It sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands. The company promotes and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.