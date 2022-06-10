Nu Skin Enterprises – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.9% Upside

Nu Skin Enterprises with ticker code (NUS) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 51.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 46.52 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 46.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 46.66. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,296m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.nuskin.com

The potential market cap would be $2,547m based on the market concensus.

Nu Skin Enterprises develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, LifePak nutritional supplements, ageLOC Meta nutritional supplements, and Beauty Focus Collagen+ skin care supplements, as well as other weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. It sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands. The company promotes and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.