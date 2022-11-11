Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Nu Skin Enterprises – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Nu Skin Enterprises found using ticker (NUS) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 35 with the average target price sitting at 39.25. With the stocks previous close at 35.51 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 36.85 and the 200 day MA is 43.74. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,869m. Find out more information at: https://www.nuskin.com

The potential market cap would be $2,066m based on the market concensus.

Nu Skin Enterprises develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, LifePak nutritional supplements, ageLOC Meta nutritional supplements, and Beauty Focus Collagen+ skin care supplements, as well as other weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. It sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands. The company promotes and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

