Nu Skin Enterprises – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.5% Downside

Nu Skin Enterprises with ticker code (NUS) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 34 with the average target price sitting at 37.75. With the stocks previous close at 41.71 this would indicate that there is a downside of -9.5%. The day 50 moving average is 36.89 while the 200 day moving average is 43.01. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,018m. Company Website: https://www.nuskin.com

The potential market cap would be $1,827m based on the market concensus.

Nu Skin Enterprises develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, LifePak nutritional supplements, ageLOC Meta nutritional supplements, and Beauty Focus Collagen+ skin care supplements, as well as other weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. It sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands. The company promotes and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.