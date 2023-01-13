Nu Skin Enterprises – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.0% Downside

Nu Skin Enterprises found using ticker (NUS) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 35 and has a mean target at 39.25. Now with the previous closing price of 42.64 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -8.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 40.01 and the 200 day moving average is 42.11. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,106m. Company Website: https://www.nuskin.com

The potential market cap would be $1,939m based on the market concensus.

Nu Skin Enterprises develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, LifePak nutritional supplements, ageLOC Meta nutritional supplements, and Beauty Focus Collagen+ skin care supplements, as well as other weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. It sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands. The company promotes and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.