NTN Buzztime – Consensus Indicates Potential 143.4% Upside

NTN Buzztime found using ticker (NTN) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5.5 and 5.5 with a mean TP of 5.5. Now with the previous closing price of 2.26 this indicates there is a potential upside of 143.4%. The 50 day MA is 1.8 and the 200 day moving average is 1.75. The market capitalisation for the company is $6m. Visit the company website at: http://www.buzztime.com

NTN Buzztime provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers. It also licenses its content to customers to be installed on equipment that they obtain from other parties. The company’s interactive entertainment system offers trivia, card, sports, arcade games, customized menus, and self-service features, including dynamic menus, touchscreen ordering, and secure payment. It owns various trademarks, including the Buzztime, Playmaker, Mobile Playmaker, and BEOND Powered. As of December 31, 2018, NTN Buzztime served 2,639 venues with its interactive entertainment network. The company was formerly known as NTN Communications and changed its name to NTN Buzztime in 2005. NTN Buzztime was founded in 1984 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

