NRG Energy, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.1% Upside

NRG Energy, Inc. found using ticker (NRG) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 46 and 30 and has a mean target at 37.71. With the stocks previous close at 33.93 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 33.33 and the 200 day moving average is 38.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,585m. Find out more information at: https://www.nrg.com

The potential market cap would be $8,430m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately 5.4 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, and battery storage. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, renewable products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, and energy efficiency and advisory services, as well as carbon management and specialty services. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company procures fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, Direct Energy, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, and XOOM Energy. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.