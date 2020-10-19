NRG Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.6% Upside

NRG Energy found using ticker (NRG) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 44.44. Now with the previous closing price of 34.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 30.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 31.62 and the 200 moving average now moves to 32.93. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,225m. Visit the company website at: http://www.nrg.com

NRG Energy, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, and battery storage. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, renewable products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, advisory, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodity and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company procures fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, XOOM Energy, and other names. As of December 31, 2019, it owns fossil fuel, nuclear, and renewable plants with generation capacity of 23,000 megawatts. NRG Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

