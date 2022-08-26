Twitter
NRG Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

NRG Energy with ticker code (NRG) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 52 and 38 calculating the mean target price we have 44.09. With the stocks previous close at 41.95 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 38.44 while the 200 day moving average is 39.41. The company has a market cap of $10,078m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.nrg.com

The potential market cap would be $10,593m based on the market concensus.

NRG Energy, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, and battery storage. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, renewable products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, and energy efficiency, and advisory services, as well as carbon management and specialty services; and on-site energy solutions. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company procures fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, Direct Energy, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, and XOOM Energy. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and leases power generation portfolio with approximately 18,000 megawatts of capacity at 25 plants. NRG Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

