NRG Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.1% Upside

NRG Energy with ticker code (NRG) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 52 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 39.88. Now with the previous closing price of 31.63 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 26.1%. The day 50 moving average is 36.42 while the 200 day moving average is 39.62. The company has a market cap of $7,149m. Visit the company website at: https://www.nrg.com

The potential market cap would be $9,013m based on the market concensus.

NRG Energy, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, and battery storage. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, renewable products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, and energy efficiency, and advisory services, as well as carbon management and specialty services; and on-site energy solutions. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company procures fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, Direct Energy, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, and XOOM Energy. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and leases power generation portfolio with approximately 18,000 megawatts of capacity at 25 plants. NRG Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.