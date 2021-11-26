NRG Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.3% Upside

NRG Energy with ticker code (NRG) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 52 and 42 with the average target price sitting at 45.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 36.87 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 39.68 and the 200 moving average now moves to 39.28. The company has a market cap of $9,123m. Visit the company website at: http://www.nrg.com

NRG Energy, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, and battery storage. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, renewable products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, advisory, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company procures fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, XOOM Energy, and other brand names. As of December 31, 2020, it owns power generation portfolio with approximately 23,000 megawatts of capacity at 33 plants. NRG Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.