NRG Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.2% Upside

NRG Energy found using ticker (NRG) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 52 and 35 and has a mean target at 44.18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 37.37 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 39.57 and the 200 moving average now moves to 39.29. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,287m. Visit the company website at: https://www.nrg.com

The potential market cap would be $10,980m based on the market concensus.

NRG Energy, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, and battery storage. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, renewable products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, and energy efficiency, and advisory services, as well as carbon management and specialty services; and on-site energy solutions. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company procures fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, Direct Energy, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, and XOOM Energy. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and leases power generation portfolio with approximately 18,000 megawatts of capacity at 25 plants. NRG Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.