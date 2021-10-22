NRG Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.0% Upside

NRG Energy found using ticker (NRG) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 53 and 42 and has a mean target at 47.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 41.42 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.0%. The day 50 moving average is 42.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to 39.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,036m. Find out more information at: http://www.nrg.com

NRG Energy, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, and battery storage. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, renewable products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, advisory, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company procures fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, XOOM Energy, and other brand names. As of December 31, 2020, it owns power generation portfolio with approximately 23,000 megawatts of capacity at 33 plants. NRG Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.