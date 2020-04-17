Novus Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 658.8% Upside

Novus Therapeutics with ticker code (NVUS) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.25 and 2 calculating the mean target price we have 2.58. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.34 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 658.8%. The 50 day MA is 0.4 while the 200 day moving average is 0.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $6m. Find out more information at: http://novustherapeutics.com

Novus Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection). The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology OP0101 and OP0102 that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. Novus Therapeutics is headquartered in Irvine, California.

