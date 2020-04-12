Novus Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 616.7% Upside

Novus Therapeutics with ticker code (NVUS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.25 and 2 calculating the average target price we see 2.58. With the stocks previous close at 0.36 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 616.7%. The day 50 moving average is 0.41 and the 200 day moving average is 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6m. Company Website: http://novustherapeutics.com

Novus Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection). The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology OP0101 and OP0102 that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. Novus Therapeutics is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn