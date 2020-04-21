Novus Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 578.9% Upside

Novus Therapeutics with ticker code (NVUS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.25 and 2 and has a mean target at 2.58. Now with the previous closing price of 0.38 this would imply there is a potential upside of 578.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.39 while the 200 day moving average is 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7m. Find out more information at: http://novustherapeutics.com
Novus Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection). The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology OP0101 and OP0102 that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. Novus Therapeutics is headquartered in Irvine, California.