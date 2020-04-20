Novus Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 561.5% Upside

Novus Therapeutics found using ticker (NVUS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.25 and 2 with a mean TP of 2.58. With the stocks previous close at 0.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 561.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6m. Find out more information at: http://novustherapeutics.com

Novus Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection). The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology OP0101 and OP0102 that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. Novus Therapeutics is headquartered in Irvine, California.

