Novus Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 500.0% Upside

Novus Therapeutics found using ticker (NVUS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.25 and 2 with a mean TP of 2.58. With the stocks previous close at 0.43 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 500.0%. The day 50 moving average is 0.41 and the 200 day moving average is 0.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $6m. Company Website: http://novustherapeutics.com

Novus Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection). The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology OP0101 and OP0102 that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. Novus Therapeutics is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn