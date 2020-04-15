Novus Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 500.0% Upside

Novus Therapeutics found using ticker (NVUS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.25 and 2 with a mean TP of 2.58. With the stocks previous close at 0.43 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 500.0%. The day 50 moving average is 0.41 and the 200 day moving average is 0.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $6m. Company Website: http://novustherapeutics.com
Novus Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection). The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology OP0101 and OP0102 that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. Novus Therapeutics is headquartered in Irvine, California.