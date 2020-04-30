Novus Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 303.1% Upside

Novus Therapeutics found using ticker (NVUS) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.25 and 2 and has a mean target at 2.58. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.64 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 303.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.41 and the 200 day MA is 0.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $10m. Visit the company website at: http://novustherapeutics.com

Novus Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection). The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology OP0101 and OP0102 that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. Novus Therapeutics is headquartered in Irvine, California.

