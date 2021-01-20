Novus Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 105.9% Upside

Novus Therapeutics found using ticker (NVUS) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 27 with a mean TP of 35. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 105.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.7 and the 200 day moving average is 13.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $24m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://novustherapeutics.com

Novus Therapeutics, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection). The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology OP0101 and OP0102 that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. Novus Therapeutics is headquartered in Irvine, California.