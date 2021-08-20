Novus Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 105.9% Upside

Novus Therapeutics with ticker code (NVUS) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 27 calculating the average target price we see 35. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 105.9%. The 50 day MA is 20.7 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $24m. Visit the company website at: http://novustherapeutics.com

Novus Therapeutics, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection). The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology OP0101 and OP0102 that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. Novus Therapeutics is headquartered in Irvine, California.