Novus Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 105.9% Upside

Novus Therapeutics with ticker code (NVUS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 27 with the average target price sitting at 35. With the stocks previous close at 17 this would imply there is a potential upside of 105.9%. The 50 day MA is 20.7 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $24m. Company Website: http://novustherapeutics.com

Novus Therapeutics, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection). The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology OP0101 and OP0102 that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. Novus Therapeutics is headquartered in Irvine, California.