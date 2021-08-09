Novus Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 105.9% Upside

Novus Therapeutics with ticker code (NVUS) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 27 calculating the average target price we see 35. With the stocks previous close at 17 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 105.9%. The day 50 moving average is 20.7 and the 200 day MA is 13.83. The market cap for the company is $24m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://novustherapeutics.com

Novus Therapeutics, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection). The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology OP0101 and OP0102 that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. Novus Therapeutics is headquartered in Irvine, California.