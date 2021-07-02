Novus Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 105.9% Upside

Novus Therapeutics with ticker code (NVUS) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 27 with a mean TP of 35. With the stocks previous close at 17 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 105.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.7 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $24m. Company Website: http://novustherapeutics.com

Novus Therapeutics, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection). The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology OP0101 and OP0102 that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. Novus Therapeutics is headquartered in Irvine, California.