Novo Nordisk A/S – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.1% Upside

Novo Nordisk A/S with ticker code (NVO) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 118.43 and 95.27 calculating the average target price we see 106.85. Given that the stocks previous close was at 100.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 99.33 and the 200 day moving average is 82.37. The company has a market capitalisation of $228,440m. Company Website: http://www.novonordisk.com

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia, growth disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company collaboration agreements with Lund University to develop treatment for Parkinson’s diseases; and bluebird bio to develop genome editing treatments for children and adult patients. Novo Nordisk A/S also has a research collaboration with Lumen Bioscience to explore strategies for delivering oral biologics for cardiometabolic disease. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.