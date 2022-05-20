Novo Nordisk A/S – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.2% Upside

Novo Nordisk A/S found using ticker (NVO) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 134.96 and 130.35 calculating the mean target price we have 132.66. Given that the stocks previous close was at 103.5 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 28.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 110.75 and the 200 moving average now moves to 105.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $239,333m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.novonordisk.com

The potential market cap would be $306,762m based on the market concensus.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia, growth disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences Novo Nordisk A/S also has a research collaboration with Lumen Bioscience to explore strategies for delivering oral biologics for cardiometabolic disease. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.