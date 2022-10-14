Novo Nordisk A/S – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.1% Upside

Novo Nordisk A/S found using ticker (NVO) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 132.16 and 117.83 with the average target price sitting at 125.88. With the stocks previous close at 103.98 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 104.16 and the 200 day moving average is 106.88. The company has a market capitalisation of $236,833m. Company Website: https://www.novonordisk.com

The potential market cap would be $286,714m based on the market concensus.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia, growth disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences Novo Nordisk A/S also has a research collaboration with Lumen Bioscience to explore strategies for delivering oral biologics for cardiometabolic disease. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.