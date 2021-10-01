Novo Nordisk A/S – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.4% Upside

Novo Nordisk A/S found using ticker (NVO) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 117.21 and 114.13 calculating the average target price we see 115.67. Now with the previous closing price of 96.1 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.4%. The day 50 moving average is 101.61 and the 200 day MA is 85.46. The market cap for the company is $221,957m. Company Website: http://www.novonordisk.com

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia, growth disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company collaboration agreements with Lund University to develop treatment for Parkinson’s diseases; and bluebird bio to develop genome editing treatments for children and adult patients. Novo Nordisk A/S also has a research collaboration with Lumen Bioscience to explore strategies for delivering oral biologics for cardiometabolic disease. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.