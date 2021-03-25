Novo Nordisk A/S – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.2% Upside

Novo Nordisk A/S found using ticker (NVO) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80.35 and 79.06 with the average target price sitting at 79.71. With the stocks previous close at 67.99 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 71.92 and the 200 day MA is 70.01. The company has a market cap of $157,716m. Visit the company website at: http://www.novonordisk.com

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia, growth disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company collaboration agreements with Lund University to develop treatment for Parkinson’s diseases; and bluebird bio to develop genome editing treatments for children and adult patients. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.