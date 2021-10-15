Twitter
Novo Nordisk A/S – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.2% Upside

Novo Nordisk A/S with ticker code (NVO) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 118.48 and 115.37 calculating the average target price we see 116.92. Now with the previous closing price of 100.6 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.2%. The day 50 moving average is 99.67 and the 200 day moving average is 87.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $229,913m. Visit the company website at: http://www.novonordisk.com

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia, growth disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company collaboration agreements with Lund University to develop treatment for Parkinson’s diseases; and bluebird bio to develop genome editing treatments for children and adult patients. Novo Nordisk A/S also has a research collaboration with Lumen Bioscience to explore strategies for delivering oral biologics for cardiometabolic disease. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

