Novo Nordisk A/S – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Novo Nordisk A/S found using ticker (NVO) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 137.43 and 122.52 calculating the mean target price we have 130.9. Now with the previous closing price of 114.17 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.7%. The day 50 moving average is 105.28 and the 200 day moving average is 107.67. The company has a market capitalisation of $261,072m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.novonordisk.com

The potential market cap would be $299,328m based on the market concensus.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia, growth disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences Novo Nordisk A/S also has a research collaboration with Lumen Bioscience to explore strategies for delivering oral biologics for cardiometabolic disease. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

