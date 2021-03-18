Novo Nordisk A/S – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.0% Upside

Novo Nordisk A/S found using ticker (NVO) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 81.27 and 79.97 and has a mean target at 80.62. Now with the previous closing price of 72.65 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.0%. The day 50 moving average is 71.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 69.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $164,456m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.novonordisk.com

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia, growth disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company collaboration agreements with Lund University to develop treatment for Parkinson’s diseases; and bluebird bio to develop genome editing treatments for children and adult patients. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.