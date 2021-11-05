Novo Nordisk A/S – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.5% Upside

Novo Nordisk A/S found using ticker (NVO) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 119.19 and 115.38 and has a mean target at 117.28. With the stocks previous close at 115.56 this indicates there is a potential upside of 1.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 102.48 and the 200 day MA is 91.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $265,043m. Find out more information at: http://www.novonordisk.com

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia, growth disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company collaboration agreements with Lund University to develop treatment for Parkinson’s diseases; and bluebird bio to develop genome editing treatments for children and adult patients. Novo Nordisk A/S also has a research collaboration with Lumen Bioscience to explore strategies for delivering oral biologics for cardiometabolic disease. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.