Novo Nordisk A/S – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.0% Upside

Novo Nordisk A/S found using ticker (NVO) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 133.66 and 119.16 with a mean TP of 125.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 124.6 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.0%. The day 50 moving average is 108.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to 108.65. The company has a market cap of $284,009m. Company Website: https://www.novonordisk.com

The potential market cap would be $286,950m based on the market concensus.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia, growth disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences Novo Nordisk A/S also has a research collaboration with Lumen Bioscience to explore strategies for delivering oral biologics for cardiometabolic disease. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.