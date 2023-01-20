Novo Nordisk A/S – Consensus Indicates Potential -.6% Downside

Novo Nordisk A/S with ticker code (NVO) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 158.53 and 120.33 calculating the mean target price we have 138.9. With the stocks previous close at 139.76 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 127.3 and the 200 day moving average is 113.26. The company has a market cap of $316,363m. Find out more information at: https://www.novonordisk.com

The potential market cap would be $314,416m based on the market concensus.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia, growth disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences Novo Nordisk A/S also has a research collaboration with Lumen Bioscience to explore strategies for delivering oral biologics for cardiometabolic disease. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.