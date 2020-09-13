Novo Nordisk A/S – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.4% Upside

Novo Nordisk A/S with ticker code (NVO) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 72 and 69.45 and has a mean target at 70.72. Given that the stocks previous close was at 65.82 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.4%. The 50 day MA is 65.98 and the 200 moving average now moves to 63.46. The company has a market cap of $154,769m. Find out more information at: http://www.novonordisk.com

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia, growth disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company has a strategic alliance with Evotec AG to discover and develop small molecule therapies to treat patients suffering from diabetes, obesity, and co-morbidities, as well as has a research collaboration with Kallyope Inc. It also has collaboration agreements with Lund University to develop stem cell-derived treatment for Parkinson’s diseases; Staten Biotechnology B.V. to develop novel therapeutics for the treatment of dyslipidaemia; Medtronic plc to develop integrated digital solutions for people with diabetes; and bluebird bio to develop in vivo genome editing treatments for genetic diseases. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

