Novartis AG – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.4% Upside

Novartis AG found using ticker (NVS) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 107 and 102 with the average target price sitting at 104.25. With the stocks previous close at 83.82 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.4%. The 50 day MA is 89.07 while the 200 day moving average is 85.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $180,421m. Find out more information at: https://www.novartis.com

The potential market cap would be $224,396m based on the market concensus.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products. The Sandoz segment develops, manufactures, and markets finished dosage forms of small molecule pharmaceuticals to third parties. It also provides protein- or other biotechnology-based products, including biosimilars; and biotechnology manufacturing services; and anti-infectives, such as active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates primarily antibiotics. Novartis AG has a license and collaboration agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize inclisiran, a therapy to reduce LDL cholesterol. Novartis AG was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.