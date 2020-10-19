Novartis AG – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.4% Upside

Novartis AG with ticker code (NVS) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 105 and 104 with a mean TP of 104.5. With the stocks previous close at 85.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.4%. The day 50 moving average is 87.9 and the 200 moving average now moves to 86.54. The company has a market cap of $197,530m. Find out more information at: http://www.novartis.com

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products. The company’s Sandoz segment provides active ingredients and finished dosage forms of small molecule pharmaceuticals to third parties across a range of therapeutic areas, as well as finished dosage form anti-infectives. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates primarily antibiotics; protein- or other biotechnology-based products, including biosimilars; and biotechnology manufacturing services. Novartis AG has collaboration agreements with Pear Therapeutics; Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Science 37; Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Amgen; University of California, Berkeley; Bristol-Myers Squibb; Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi); TScan Therapeutics; and Dyno Therapeutics Inc. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn