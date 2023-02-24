Novartis AG – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.3% Upside

Novartis AG found using ticker (NVS) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 107 and 102 calculating the average target price we see 104.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 86.68 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 89.71 and the 200 day MA is 85.08. The market capitalisation for the company is $185,063m. Company Website: https://www.novartis.com

The potential market cap would be $222,575m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products. The Sandoz segment develops, manufactures, and markets finished dosage forms of small molecule pharmaceuticals to third parties. It also provides protein- or other biotechnology-based products, including biosimilars; and biotechnology manufacturing services; and anti-infectives, such as active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates primarily antibiotics. Novartis AG has a license and collaboration agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize inclisiran, a therapy to reduce LDL cholesterol. Novartis AG was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.